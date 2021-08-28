Williston church holds annual children’s clothing give-away

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - First Baptist Church of Williston held there annual children’s clothing give-away on Saturday.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to noon. Hundreds of articles of clothing were place on tables throughout the gym beside the church.

Volunteers at the church say that turn-out was a little low, but they say that could be because of the recent spike in COVID or even that it usually takes place before the school year, but this year they had to do it a little late.

Jason Owenby, the church’s pastor, says that people usually come in and get clothes and then return clothes that their children have outgrown.

“And it really is neat, because it’s the community allowing us to love the community because all these clothes are donated. And so people in the community donate and we turn around and are able to give them to people in need. Another thing that’s neat is that people will get clothes but then they will also be bringing back clothes,” said Owenby.

Aside from this annual event, the church also holds a community closet, with clothing free to everyone each week on Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

