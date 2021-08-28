Advertisement

Williston church holds annual children’s clothing give-away

Williston church hold annual children’s clothing give-away
Williston church hold annual children’s clothing give-away(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - First Baptist Church of Williston held there annual children’s clothing give-away on Saturday.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to noon. Hundreds of articles of clothing were place on tables throughout the gym beside the church.

Volunteers at the church say that turn-out was a little low, but they say that could be because of the recent spike in COVID or even that it usually takes place before the school year, but this year they had to do it a little late.

RELATED STORY: Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19

Jason Owenby, the church’s pastor, says that people usually come in and get clothes and then return clothes that their children have outgrown.

“And it really is neat, because it’s the community allowing us to love the community because all these clothes are donated. And so people in the community donate and we turn around and are able to give them to people in need. Another thing that’s neat is that people will get clothes but then they will also be bringing back clothes,” said Owenby.

Aside from this annual event, the church also holds a community closet, with clothing free to everyone each week on Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will...
Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency order which requires people to wear masks indoors
A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
An Old Town family is praying for a safe return for their loved one who is fighting right now...
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
“We’re getting more cremations with no kind of service at this point”: Lake City funeral home...
“We’re getting more cremations with no kind of service at this point”: Lake City funeral home keeps up with demand of Delta variant

Latest News

New COVID-19 site in Fanning Springs
New COVID-19 testing site in Fanning Springs set to open on Monday
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
Alachua County School Board pleased with judge’s ruling blocking Gov. DeSantis’ order
Alachua County School Board pleased with judge’s ruling blocking Gov. DeSantis’ order
Alachua County School Board pleased with judge’s ruling blocking Gov. DeSantis’ order
Alachua County School Board pleased with judge’s ruling blocking Gov. DeSantis’ order