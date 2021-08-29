Florida soccer drops to Miami in OT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator soccer team suffered another loss on the season falling 1-0 in overtime to the Miami Hurricanes.

Both teams struggled getting on the board during regulation forcing overtime.

But in the 99th minute of play, Taylor Shell scored the golden goal to win the game, 1-0 for Miami. The goal was assisted by Maria Jakobsdottir.

The Gators still remain winless this season.

Florida travels to Tallahassee on Thursday to take on rival and top-ranked Florida State at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.