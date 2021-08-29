Advertisement

Florida soccer drops to Miami in OT

Gators move to 0-3-1 on the season after falling to Miami 1-0
Sunday
Sunday
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator soccer team suffered another loss on the season falling 1-0 in overtime to the Miami Hurricanes.

Both teams struggled getting on the board during regulation forcing overtime.

But in the 99th minute of play, Taylor Shell scored the golden goal to win the game, 1-0 for Miami. The goal was assisted by Maria Jakobsdottir.

The Gators still remain winless this season.

Florida travels to Tallahassee on Thursday to take on rival and top-ranked Florida State at 7 p.m.

