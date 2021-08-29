Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral home desk
“We’re getting more cremations with no kind of service at this point”: Lake City funeral home keeps up with demand of Delta variant
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will...
Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency order which requires people to wear masks indoors
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan...
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan Canton

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted as they arrive at Dover Air Force...
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane...
Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike