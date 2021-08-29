Gator Band prepares for their first on-field performance since pre-pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a year off the field, Gator Band is wrapping up camp ahead of the football season. This year the Gator Marching Band is the biggest they ever had

with 412 members.

They’ve been rehearsing for the past two weeks in preparation for the game this Saturday against Florida Atlantic. They practiced their pre-game and half-time shows for game day. Drum major Katelynn Joyner said there is a difference in everyday practice due to COVID-19.

“So things have actually changed for the better this year. We are still wearing masks indoors whenever we’re rehearsing. Instrumentalists have to have bell covers and instrumental masks, but we’ve been very fortunate that this we are all out on the field.”

You can watch the gator band in action next Saturday.

