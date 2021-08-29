Ocala CEP highlights health care center pioneering new heart scanning technology

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Advent Health in Ocala is using new technology for heart scanning that could help detect heart attacks.

Siemens Cardiac Flash Scanner allows doctors to scan your heart in between heart beats, giving more valuable information about the behavior and health of a person’s heart.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership highlight this innovative practice in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

