Ocala CEP highlights health care center pioneering new heart scanning technology

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Advent Health in Ocala is using new technology for heart scanning that could help detect heart attacks.

Siemens Cardiac Flash Scanner allows doctors to scan your heart in between heart beats, giving more valuable information about the behavior and health of a person’s heart.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership highlight this innovative practice in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

