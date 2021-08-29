Advertisement

One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Lincoln Oaks

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said they got a call around 11:30 Saturday night for a shooting.

That’s when deputies at the scene found a man shot outside the neighborhood on SW 59th Terrace in Linton Oaks.

Deputies rendered aid to the victim and took him to a hospital where he later died. A family member identified the victim as Antonio Cartrell Lunford and wants the gun violence to stop.

“Gun violence needs to stop, black people are taking their own lives for no reason we need to come together and celebrate. Help each other to come up instead of hurting each other now you done hurt a couple of families,” said the victim’s uncle.

ASO said they spoke to a suspect, but officials said they won’t confirm the victim’s name or their potential suspect due to the open investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan...
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan Canton
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
Funeral home desk
“We’re getting more cremations with no kind of service at this point”: Lake City funeral home keeps up with demand of Delta variant
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will...
Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency order which requires people to wear masks indoors

Latest News

Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP highlights health care center pioneering new heart scanning technology
Preparing for the football season opener.
Gator Band prepares for their first on-field performance since pre-pandemic
After a year off the field, Gator Band is wrapping up camp ahead of the football season. This...
Gator Band prepares for their first on field performance since pre-pandemic
That’s when deputies at the scene found a man shot outside the neighborhood on SW 59th Terrace...
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Lincoln Oaks