One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Lincoln Oaks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said they got a call around 11:30 Saturday night for a shooting.

That’s when deputies at the scene found a man shot outside the neighborhood on SW 59th Terrace in Linton Oaks.

Deputies rendered aid to the victim and took him to a hospital where he later died. A family member identified the victim as Antonio Cartrell Lunford and wants the gun violence to stop.

“Gun violence needs to stop, black people are taking their own lives for no reason we need to come together and celebrate. Help each other to come up instead of hurting each other now you done hurt a couple of families,” said the victim’s uncle.

ASO said they spoke to a suspect, but officials said they won’t confirm the victim’s name or their potential suspect due to the open investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.