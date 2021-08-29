Starke fantasy football league cook-off raises thousands for shop with a cop program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - For every $100 raised at the Barnyards Fantasy Football League rib cook-off, one kid can go shopping with a Starke police officer, for the holidays.

The organizer, Jimmy Smith, said this cook-off began as just a friendly competition in their fantasy football league more than a decade ago, and this was the first time the public and nearly 20 vendors were able to enjoy the event and give to a good cause.

Smith said he opened it up to everyone to help the Starke Police Department lend a hand to families in need.

“We’ve been doing this rib contest and chili contest for our fantasy football league for like 12 years,” Smith explained. “We know COVID is coming and hitting the community hard. So I knew with businesses not having as much to put towards shop with a cop, we decided to bring the event out to the public.”

One year, the Starke Police Department gave to more than 360 kids in a two day event for their shop with a cop program.

“We’re able to take care of that many kids and put a smile on their face on Christmas, that’s what this is all about,” Assistant Chief of Starke Police Barry Warren said. “To have the community’s support, people I’ve known all my life that take a private event and turn it to support this is the heart of Bradford County. You just can’t beat it.”

With raffles and donations, they raised nearly $3,000 for the shop with a cop program.

