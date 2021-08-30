Andrea Agha takes over as Gainesville’s new assistant city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new assistant city manager started her job in Gainesville today.

Andrea Agha is taking over for Phil Mann, who served as interim assistant city manager.

Her responsibilities include oversight of the technology, transportation, public works, and other departments.

She most recently worked as the C.E.O of the Village of Key Biscayne.

