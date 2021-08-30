Advertisement

Andrea Agha takes over as Gainesville’s new assistant city manager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new assistant city manager started her job in Gainesville today.

Andrea Agha is taking over for Phil Mann, who served as interim assistant city manager.

Her responsibilities include oversight of the technology, transportation, public works, and other departments.

She most recently worked as the C.E.O of the Village of Key Biscayne.

