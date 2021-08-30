Current Covid-19 hospitalization rates are stable according to UF Health

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As of Aug. 30, the numbers from UF Health show a steady stream of hospitalizations over the last few weeks.

They reported 217 total patients, 60 of which are in the ICU. The number of pediatric hospitalizations went from 16 down to 14 over the weekend.

Ed Jimenez, CEO of UF Health Shands, says this is a good sign, but not their overall goal.

“It’s been in a narrow corridor that the numbers are bouncing around for the last week or so. Believe me, I would love for the numbers to go down but they’re not yet. I think we just need to be careful of where the numbers will go,” Jimenez explained.

Last week, Jimenez said he was expected another increase in cases with the surge of students that just arrived, followed by another decline shortly after.

Jimenez said he’s in favor of vaccine incentives and mandates to put North Central Florida on a better track to lessen Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

He reiterated that vaccines are the best defense against this virus.

The impacts from Hurricane Ida sent many to the hospital on top of the already busy facilities from Covid-19 patients.

In response to the devastation in Louisiana, Jimenez said UF Health promises to keep their state covered through anything.

“We’re different than most places in the state, where we believe, and therefore we take on our shoulders, that we’ve been asked to serve the state. We will always serve the state,” stated Jimenez.

