DNA test reunites father and son after decades apart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day you find your long lost son through the Internet, but for one man in Gainesville that became a reality.

“Joey was about 6 months old the last time I saw him, and he’s now 29,” said Bobby Parker, 52, Gainesville.

For Parker, it’s a discovery that brought light and hope in an unprecedented year full of doubt.

“I’d always wondered what happened to him,” he said.

From California to Florida, a DNA test from Ancestry.com reunited the father and son.

“There’s this whole gap in my life that’s been filled in, it’s a big question answered,” said Joseph Arriaga, Parker’s biological son.

Arriaga said growing up, the only things he knew about his father came from what his mother told him.

“Her story would shift or maybe her memory would be vague or there were discrepancies, and I wanted to sift through those discrepancies,” he said.

“It was essentially just a push to find the truth because I didn’t have it, and you can’t live a lie.”

For years, Arriaga believed he was a product of rape.

He said throughout his childhood, he always had a negative idea of what his father was like, but as he got older he realized “I can craft my own life story, my own narrative, as opposed to having it crafted for me.”

Parker said he never knew if his son knew about him, but the timing of it all couldn’t have been better.

“To meet him after I became sober was truly a blessing because I was able to process it appropriately and to embrace him wholeheartedly,” he said.

Parker’s wife, Lee Kirby never knew her husband had a son, but when she found out she was ecstatic.

“The resemblance and everything was so uncanny, the mannerisms and all of it.”

She said when she saw them together for the first time, it all made sense.

Despite the time and distance, “It’s as if they’ve never been apart. It was just an instant connection,” she said.

Parker got to meet his son for the first time last December, and even got to meet his three grandchildren.

“I’ve seen him with his family and the love he has for the children and his wife and it just makes me proud to know he’s my son,” said Parker.

Arriaga said he could make a list of the things he and his father have in common, starting with their love for coffee and books.

The family said they can’t wait to spend a Thanksgiving or Christmas together in the future.

