FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida football player Yousef Mugharbil, 18, was hit and dragged by a semi truck Monday morning, but he received only minor injuries.

The semi truck was headed on West University Ave. and attempted to turn right on Northwest 16th St. While driving a scooter, Mugharbil sped up while in an undesignated driving lane and the semi hit him.

A witness, Josue Robateaw, said he saw Mugharbil get dragged about 100 feet.

“There was blood everywhere and under the truck too,” Robateaw said.

Robateaw was working when he said he saw the 18-year-old in between the tires of the semi.

He was able to get the young man out and said with blood everywhere and some getting on his clothes, it’s a moment he’ll never forget.

“We got to help that kid.” Robateaw explained. “I go under the truck and get a knife, pulled it out of his back pocket because he was attached to the scooter. So, I took him out...He was bleeding really bad. I could see all his skin from the right shoulder to the bottom. On his feet, I could see his bones and toes. It was something crazy but I hope the kid is okay but he was real bad in a lot of pain but after that he was good and they took him to the hospital.”

He said after rescuing Mugharbil, all the victim could think about was his football career.

“He said this can’t happen to me, this can’t happen to me. It was going to be my first year and now I’m screwed.”

For the past two weeks, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) workers have been out on the same road, University Ave., trying to educate students on pedestrian and road safety.

“It’s a vehicle,” Spokesperson Troy Roberts said. “It’s a motorized vehicle. The rules of the road apply to you just like everybody else.”

A resident of about 15 years, Kole Odutola, said he’s seen accidents like this happen too many times.

“Especially students, they need to be very very careful, driving these and for me living here,” Odutola explained. “It’s not once it’s not twice.”

Roberts said the best they can do is spread information and the rest is up to the drivers.

“I think it really re-enforces the need of us being down here and just continuing our outreach efforts as best as we can,” Roberts said. “We can only reach so many people and there’s only so much you can do from an education aspect.”

Mugharbil was found at fault, according to Gainesville police. FDOT will be passing out safety information near Buckman Dr. until the end of the week.

