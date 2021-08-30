Advertisement

Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s education commissioner Richard Corcoran will continue to withhold funding for Alachua County School Board members’ salaries, despite a judge’s ruling upholding the school mask mandates.

The commissioner argues that the Alachua and Broward County school mask mandates violate parental rights.

Corcoran says he will continue to withhold salaries so long as the mandate remains.

Leon Circuit Court Judge John Cooper previously ruled the Governor’s ban on mask mandates is unlawful.

