Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Poses

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga is a great way to alleviate stress, but newcomers often have a hard time exercising the correct poses.

For those that belong to this group, our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness share some tips on how to correct posture and alignment.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Workouts to Strengthen Shoulders

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan...
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan Canton
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates

Latest News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Poses
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Poses
The week ahead
The week ahead: your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Faith-based disaster group helps Dixie County families through flooding crisis
Faith-based disaster group helps Dixie County families through flooding crisis
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP highlights health care center pioneering new heart scanning technology