Heart of Florida drive-thru pharmacy now open

The Heart of Florida Health Center officially opened it's drive-thru pharmacy Monday.
The Heart of Florida Health Center officially opened it's drive-thru pharmacy Monday.
By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A restaurant that used to sell burgers and fries is now a facility for wellness. 

The Heart of Florida Health Center officially opened it’s drive-thru pharmacy Monday.  

The process began earlier this year to transform the former Wendy’s restaurant on South Pine Ave into this new health care facility.  

This new pharmacy will replace the one currently at the central location.  

The main feature of the pharmacy is the drive-thru.  

“Our top most priority is providing access to our patients and I hope that we are fulfilling that need,” Director of Pharmacy, Chandra Evans said.  

The pharmacy will be open for an extra two an a half hours during the week, and will have weekend hours.  

And with the extended hours, pharmacy staff said they that patients now have better access to health care.  

“For those patients that may not be mobile, or have kids in the car, and then we also want to be safe during this pandemic,” Evans said.  

The new drive-thru pharmacy was made possible through a Community Development Block grant.  

The pharmacy at the central location on 1st Ave will officially close on Wednesday at noon.

RELATED: Heart of Florida Health Center to offer prescriptions, COVID testing and vaccines at new drive-thru pharmacy

