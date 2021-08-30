High Springs Fire Department rescues a goat trapped in a sinkhole

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in High Springs were not joking around when a call about a goat trapped in a sinkhole came in.

The High Springs Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 on Sunday that claimed a goat had fallen into a sinkhole near NW 268th St.

A crew descended 30 feet into the hole to pull the goat to safety.

Crew members say this is the fifth sinkhole rescue they have responded to in 2021

TRENDING STORY: High Springs woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.