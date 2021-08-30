Levy County’s former property appraiser Oz Barker has died

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Levy County are mourning the loss of Oz Barker.

Barker died Sunday, having served as the county’s property appraiser.

Barker was from Chiefland and was known for his spicy cream corn recipe, which can be found here.

TRENDING STORY: Faith-based disaster group helps Dixie County families through flooding crisis

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.