Mutual aid crews from North Central Florida are on their way to help with Hurricane Ida aftermath in Louisiana

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mutual aid crews from North Central Florida are on their way to help with Hurricane Ida aftermath in Louisiana.

One hundred and fifty Duke Energy and contract resources from across the state spent Sunday night in Tallahassee waiting out the storm.

Linemen, vegetation management crews and damage assessors are now heading to Baton Rouge to help restore power.

Clay Electric has also released eight contract crews to assist with disaster relief in Louisiana.

While no Clay Electric crews have been sent, district officials say they are on standby if additional resources are needed.

RELATED STORY: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

