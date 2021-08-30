Advertisement

Osceola County deputy with Hawthorne ties honored after losing his battle with COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne High graduate who fulfilled his life-long dream of working in law enforcement was honored on Monday after losing his battle with COVID-19.

43-year old Micheal Webb was escorted back to Hawthorne by around 20 deputies from both Alachua and Osceola County on Monday afternoon after passing away on Wednesday from pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Matt Surrency, Hawthorne City Commissioner and a childhood friend of Webb says that he hopes people would live out their dreams no matter what the circumstance, just like Michael did.

“..even though he was 40 years old he still went to the academy because that was his dream. He spent 20 years in pest control, but that was his dream, so whatever your dreams are I encourage you, in respect to Mike, to go and do them,” said Surrency.

A service will be held for Webb at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home in Hawthorne on Tuesday followed by a graveside service at the Hawthorne Cemetery.

