Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old man was hit and dragged by a semi truck while riding his moped near University Avenue.

According to witnesses and Gainesville Police, a semi-truck was driving on University Avenue trying to turn onto Northwest 16th Street when an 18-year-old on a moped sped up causing the truck to drag him about 100 feet.

A witnesses says the man - believed to be a UF football player - was stuck between the tires of the semi.

Another witness helped him get from under the truck.

He says the man’s shoulder and feet were badly injured but he was able to walk out of accident alive.

“When we saw the truck, I saw [...] a guy under the truck, so we told the truck to stop. The truck stopped and then after that we started helping. I went under the truck and tried to help the kid to pull him out because he was bleeding really bad,” Josue Robateaw says.

The 18-year-old man has non life threatening injuries and police are still investigating the accident.

No citations were issued, but they did find the man on the scooter at fault.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

