The week ahead: your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) - Lake City council members have to discuss cutting a certain budget in half in their Monday workshop.

The fiscal year 2021-2022 budget proposes a 50% reduction in the Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. This allots the department just $10,000

The workshop starts at 4 p.m.

Starke residents have a municipal election starting Tuesday morning.

Incumbent Ricky Thompson is stepping down from the City Clerk race leaving Jimmy Crosby facing no challenger for the position.

For police chief, incumbent Jeff Johnson is challenged by Bill Murray.

Janice Mortimer is the only candidate for the District 2 City Commission seat, and Scott Roberts has no challenger for the District 4 commission seat.

Gainesville city commissioners meet Thursday afternoon to discuss a utility assistance program.

In July, commissioners approved increasing electric and wastewater rates starting fiscal year 2022 for Gainesville Regional Utility customers.

City staff has researched options to possibly fund a utility assistance program to help people cover the increased costs.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville City Commissioner votes to raise GRU rates again

The annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo starts on Friday.

This is the 39th year of the event, and it is back in Ocala.

Tickets are $25 at the gate, and kids under five get in for free.

The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

