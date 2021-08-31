The Alachua County Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss the local state of emergency, short-term emergency order

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the local state of emergency and the short-term emergency order.

The special meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Alachua County Administration Building.

The commission will be taking public comments in person or over the phone regarding the emergency orders.

Masks are required for those who attend in person. To ask questions by phone, call 1-800-876-7516.

The meeting will be available to view on Alachua County’s Facebook page.

