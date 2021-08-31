Advertisement

The Alachua County Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss the local state of emergency, short-term emergency order

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the local state of emergency and the short-term emergency order.

The special meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Alachua County Administration Building.

The commission will be taking public comments in person or over the phone regarding the emergency orders.

Masks are required for those who attend in person. To ask questions by phone, call 1-800-876-7516.

The meeting will be available to view on Alachua County’s Facebook page.

TRENDING STORY: Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members salaries doesn’t scare the chairwoman

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will continue to be withheld
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee to discuss new solid waste ordinance at final meeting
Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee to discuss new solid waste ordinance at final meeting
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee to discuss new solid waste ordinance at final meeting
Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee to discuss new solid waste ordinance at final meeting
Farm Fact 8/31/21
Farm Fact: USDA assistance