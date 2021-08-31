Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting to discuss and amend their current State of Emergency order.

The board voted to amend their original monetary incentive for vaccinations to $25 per shot regardless of manufacturer.

Commissioners also voted to require signage on windows about the current order at all indoor businesses.

“I think the mask requirement still has to continue and all of the things we’re doing now until those numbers start to come back down. I think that’s being safe and I think it’s being prudent to what we’ve seen in the past,” District 5 representative Charles Chestnut explained.

The motion passed unanimously and will be in effect for an additional seven days starting Sept. 2.

Related Story: The Alachua County Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss the local state of emergency, short-term emergency order

According to the governor’s executive order, the maximum amount of days allowed for this mandate is 42.

Commissioners will meet again Sept. 7 to vote on extending the order another week.

County commissioners also discussed the upcoming Gator Game. They voiced their concerns with potentially thousands of fans from other areas coming to Gainesville this weekend.

In a Covid-19 update, Paul Myers, administrator for the Alachua County Health Department, said there are hand-washing stations and plenty of hand sanitizer in the stadium.

He added that there’s no word on if the University Athletic Association is taking any further precautions regarding Covid-19.

Tv20 reached out to the UAA for comment on ticket sales for this upcoming weekend but they did not respond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.