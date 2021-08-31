Alachua restaurant leaves table open in honor of thirteen fallen service members in Afghanistan

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One restaurant in the city of Alachua is honoring the lives of thirteen fallen service members who died in Afghanistan over the weekend by reserving a table for 13 days.

Adrian Brown, the owner of Brown’s Country Buffet located at 14423 US Hwy 441 in Alachua, set up the table and made a Facebook post on his restaurant’s page on Monday describing why he set up the table.

“It’s something I can easily set up and do. I’ve got family, my dad was in the Army my grandpa was in the pacific during World War II. Some of my best friends are vets,” said Brown.

The name of each of the thirteen service members who passed away after an attack at the Kabul airport on Saturday or placed on each of the chairs at the table set up right at the entrance of the restaurant.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page

Brown says that people have come into the restaurant and added to the shrine.

“Somebody brought in the flowers that are down here somebody brought a t-shirt in. I had one of my regulars, he’s a marine vet, he asked me to put a cup, half a cup of black coffee onto the cup. It’s a Marine thing, so they’ll know what that means,” said Brown.

On the thirteenth day, Brown plans on putting beers out for each of the names represented at the table.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.