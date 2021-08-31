Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After looking further into the tragedy, medical examiners showed Rex and Brody Reinhart were both shot in the head by their father Paul Reinhart before he killed himself in May, despite the fact that Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies found their bodies in a Suwannee home that was on fire.

On May 4, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Paul Reinhart and Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies later found him and his two sons dead in the house.

Related story: Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

According to the medical examiner, Brody suffered four gunshot wounds in the head, neck, chest, hands and arms.

Rex was shot in the head and the back of his neck. Soot from the fire was found on his body and clothing.

The report also confirms that Paul did indeed commit suicide.

After this family tragedy, the Reinharts started the Rex and Brody Reinhart foundation.

Related story: “Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

Donations to the foundation go to causes most dear to the boys, including making youth baseball accessible to anyone who wants to play.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.