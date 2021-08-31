Advertisement

Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After looking further into the tragedy, medical examiners showed Rex and Brody Reinhart were both shot in the head by their father Paul Reinhart before he killed himself in May, despite the fact that Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies found their bodies in a Suwannee home that was on fire.

On May 4, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Paul Reinhart and Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies later found him and his two sons dead in the house.

According to the medical examiner, Brody suffered four gunshot wounds in the head, neck, chest, hands and arms.

Rex was shot in the head and the back of his neck. Soot from the fire was found on his body and clothing.

The report also confirms that Paul did indeed commit suicide.

After this family tragedy, the Reinharts started the Rex and Brody Reinhart foundation.

Donations to the foundation go to causes most dear to the boys, including making youth baseball accessible to anyone who wants to play.

If you would like to donate, click here.

