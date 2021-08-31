Advertisement

Bonnaroo canceled due to waterlogged conditions

FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo...
FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.(Andrew Jorgensen | JORGPHOTO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (Gray News) – Event organizers canceled Bonnaroo Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging in the main concert stage area.

According to the event website, the ground is “incredibly saturated” and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that vehicles are unable to drive or park safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” event organizers posted online.

According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.

“We will see you on the farm in June 2022,” the website says.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will continue to be withheld
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member

Latest News

Boil water notice issued in Cross City
Water main break in Cross City puts boil-water notices in place
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed...
COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
Lawsuit seeks more COVID-19 data
Lawsuit seeks more COVID-19 data
State withholds school board pay for two districts
State withholds school board pay for two districts