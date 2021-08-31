Farm Fact: USDA assistance
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Agricultural landowners can now apply to receive financial and technical assistance from the USDA.
The Alachua County Farm Bureau tells us how in this week’s Farm Fact.
RELATED STORY: What’s Growing On: What it takes to become a master gardener
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.