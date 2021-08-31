First responders see devastating impacts from COVID-19, in the field and within

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Fraternal Order of Police, 581 law enforcement officials have died due to COVID-19. In Florida, that number is 45.

Officials with the International Association of Firefighters report that 48 of their union members have died.

Dozens of first responders in the state have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

In two of the biggest counties in our region, sheriff’s office officials said vaccine mandates are not in place.

“Sheriff Watson has set the example by publicly getting it and encouraging people to get it and I believe that he believes in it and I have no doubt in my mind he would encourage all of us to get it,” ASO Public Information Officer Art Forgey said.

Alachua County is offering 500 dollar bonuses to employees who are fully vaccinated and has extended that to constitutional officers as well.

However, sheriff’s officials said they do not track whether or not an employee is vaccinated.

“Temperature checks are being taken. We are being given wrist bands to show that we’ve been through that temperature checking station and every time we come in our out of the building we enter through the same door,” Forgey said.

For firefighters and EMTs, getting a call to help someone who says they have COVID or flu like symptoms, has become the norm.

“Being a first responder in the COVID era, for the first couple of weeks it was new and you weren’t really sure what to do but now that were a year and a half into this, a ‘card 36’ call is just like any other call,” Capt. Jesse Blaire said.

Capt. Blaire said a year ago, crews would get roughly 20 calls per shift, now they get almost 30 calls, many of them from symptomatic patients.

“You go in, you assess them just like any person, you provide the care just like you would with any person. You put on the protective equipment on and you run the call and it’s just normal,” Blaire said.

Ocala city officials said that getting a COVID vaccine is not required to become an employee or retain employment.

At Ocala Fire Rescue, employees and their families can get tested, receive the vaccine and in the coming weeks they’ll be able to get monoclonal antibody treatments.

