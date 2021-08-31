A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for defrauding multiple credit unions.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, Tarreo Brown was operating a check kiting ring with accounts at Campus USA, Vystar and Sunstate Federal Credit Unions.

He, along with two others who helped him set up the accounts, made numerous fraudulent withdraws ranging from $650 and $15,000.

The 26-year-old is charged with four counts of fraud and is being held on a $360,000 bond.

