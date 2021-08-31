Advertisement

Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee to discuss new solid waste ordinance at final meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee is hosting its final meeting to discuss the city’s new solid waste ordinance.

The meeting will be held in the City Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m.

City commissioners and experts will outline the new proposed ordinance regarding sustainability and waste.

Topics discussed will include food waste diversion, community reuse, business and multifamily recycling requirements, commercial garbage collection requirements, special event waste diversion, and single-use plastics.

The meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to get involved and give feedback regarding the ordinance.

