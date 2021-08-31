Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee to discuss new solid waste ordinance at final meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s Zero Waste Subcommittee is hosting its final meeting to discuss the city’s new solid waste ordinance.

The meeting will be held in the City Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m.

City commissioners and experts will outline the new proposed ordinance regarding sustainability and waste.

Topics discussed will include food waste diversion, community reuse, business and multifamily recycling requirements, commercial garbage collection requirements, special event waste diversion, and single-use plastics.

The meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to get involved and give feedback regarding the ordinance.

TRENDING STORY: High Springs Fire Department rescues a goat trapped in a sinkhole

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.