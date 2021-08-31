Gator football team preps for game week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For those who play football, it’s one thing to train, but game week is what players really live for. That moment is fast approaching for the Gators.

Florida takes on Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 7:30 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to get the 2021 season underway. The team will be eager to take the field in front of what has the potential to be a full capacity crowd. Florida is coming off an 8-4 record last season and an SEC East division title.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen released his week one depth chart on Monday. Some highlights include Emory Jones being listed as first team quarterback, Kingsley Eguakun as starting center, Jean Delance at right tackle, and Trent Whittemore as one of the three starting wide receivers along with Justin Shorter and Jacob Copeland.

Defensively, redshirt freshman Avery Helm is listed opposite Kaiir Elam at the other starting cornerback position, while Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence are the safeties.

Elam is also listed as the punt return man, while either Copeland or Ja’Markis Weston will return kicks. With all that cleared up, it’s just about go time for the Gators.

“You go from an off-season, conditioning, spring ball, and then training camp and practicing against each other and you do that for so long, I’m excited to see these guys with all the hard work they’ve put in, see them play and play in front of a packed stadium,” said Mullen.

“It’s been a year since the stadium has been packed,” said Helm. “So I don’t know what to expect. I haven’t been on the field in a packed stadium ever, so I’m just going to soak it all in.”

“I didn’t come back for no reason,” said Dean. The number one goal is to win a national championship. First you need to win the SEC championship, and before that just win the SEC East. “It’s going to be great, our crowd could play a big factor, in every game not just the big game.”

Mullen says redshirt freshman defensive back Kamar Wilcoxon is doubtful this week with a knee injury. Wilcoxon tweeted on Monday he would be undergoing surgery.

Florida also added defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell through the transfer portal. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said on Monday the plan is for Truesdell to see some action against the Owls on Saturday.

