Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member

Donald Browning candidate photo
Donald Browning candidate photo(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEIRSDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Donald Browning of Weirsdale to a vacant seat on the Marion County School Board.

Browning takes the seat previously held by Beth McCall. In June 2020, she left office when her family decided to move out of her district.

RELATED STORY: Marion County School Board Member Beth McCall Resigns

According to the Governor’s Office, Browning is the retired founder of Browning Forms and Systems, Inc. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran. Browning has previously served on the Winter Springs City Council, Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Association.

Browning has volunteered with nonprofits organizations including the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Kiwanis Club of Marion County, Ocala Lions Club, and the Marion County Domestic Violence Fund.

On Aug. 18th, the Governor appointed Mildred Russell to the district two seat on the Alachua County School Board. She took the seat that was vacated by DeSantis that was held by Diyonne McGraw.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County School Board swears in new member Mildred Russell

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan...
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan Canton
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
High Springs woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute

Latest News

FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
Goat saved from sinkhole
High Springs Fire Department rescues a goat trapped in a sinkhole
New Gainesville assistant City Manager begins work
Andrea Agha takes over as Gainesville’s new assistant city manager