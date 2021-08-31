Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member

WEIRSDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Donald Browning of Weirsdale to a vacant seat on the Marion County School Board.

Browning takes the seat previously held by Beth McCall. In June 2020, she left office when her family decided to move out of her district.

According to the Governor’s Office, Browning is the retired founder of Browning Forms and Systems, Inc. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran. Browning has previously served on the Winter Springs City Council, Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Association.

Browning has volunteered with nonprofits organizations including the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Kiwanis Club of Marion County, Ocala Lions Club, and the Marion County Domestic Violence Fund.

On Aug. 18th, the Governor appointed Mildred Russell to the district two seat on the Alachua County School Board. She took the seat that was vacated by DeSantis that was held by Diyonne McGraw.

