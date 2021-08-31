Advertisement

GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski responds to city worker vaccine mandate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has obtained an email from GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski, responding to city commissioners about the vaccine mandate for city workers.

Bielarski confirmed in the email dated Saturday, August 21, that numerous GRU employees would potentially leave the company rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He adds that the company is putting together mitigation plans in case a large number of employees do indeed quit and are encouraging employees to get the shot.

He also says he’s concerned that numerous GRU contractors may also stop doing business with the city.

