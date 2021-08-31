Hitchcock’s Markets offering customers $25 for each COVID-19 vaccine dose they get

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hitchcock’s Markets is offering in-store credit for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at their pharmacy.

In a partnership with Alachua County, residents can get a $25 gift card to Hitchcock’s Markets per dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or $50 for the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This program is available throughout the month of September at the Newberry and Alachua Hitchcock’s locations.

Walk-in appointments are available during pharmacy hours and can also be scheduled online or by calling (386) 418-1444. Hitchcock’s Pharmacies are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Lake City funeral home keeps up with demand of Delta variant

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.