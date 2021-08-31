Advertisement

Hitchcock’s Markets offering customers $25 for each COVID-19 vaccine dose they get

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hitchcock’s Markets is offering in-store credit for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at their pharmacy.

In a partnership with Alachua County, residents can get a $25 gift card to Hitchcock’s Markets per dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or $50 for the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This program is available throughout the month of September at the Newberry and Alachua Hitchcock’s locations.

Walk-in appointments are available during pharmacy hours and can also be scheduled online or by calling (386) 418-1444. Hitchcock’s Pharmacies are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Lake City funeral home keeps up with demand of Delta variant

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan...
“She was a blessing to this community”; SW Gainesville street named after SWAG visionary Joan Canton
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute
High Springs woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute

Latest News

Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members...
Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members salaries doesn't scare the chairwoman
Florida’s top education leader is not backing down in the fight against the Alachua County...
Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members salaries doesn’t scare the chairwoman
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck