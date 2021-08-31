Hitchcock’s Markets offering customers $25 for each COVID-19 vaccine dose they get
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hitchcock’s Markets is offering in-store credit for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at their pharmacy.
In a partnership with Alachua County, residents can get a $25 gift card to Hitchcock’s Markets per dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or $50 for the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This program is available throughout the month of September at the Newberry and Alachua Hitchcock’s locations.
Walk-in appointments are available during pharmacy hours and can also be scheduled online or by calling (386) 418-1444. Hitchcock’s Pharmacies are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
