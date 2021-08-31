Lawsuit filed after the state announced they would not bring back daily COVID-19 data reports

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - When Florida stopped publishing its daily COVID-19 reports in June, the covid picture was improving. The state was in effect, declaring the emergency over.

Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Deputy Sec for Health:

“As vaccines have increased, the cases have decreased.”

On June 3rd, some of the last daily published data showed 2.3 million total covid cases. New data shows 3.2 million cases.

”I don’t want to have to sue the state.”

Now State Representative Carlos Smith and the Florida Center for Government Accountability are suing after requesting the data and being told it is not longer a public record.

Rep. Carlos G. Smith

“I’m asking for the exact same public health data that used to be available on the covid daily dashboard reporting.”

Mike Vasilinda Standup

“In a statement emailed to us, a spokesperson for the Governor says the suit rally has no merit because the data is given to the CDC Monday through Friday.”

But Smith counters local schools need data more than ever.

Rep. Carlos G. Smith:

“Local school board leaders and school superintendents who need access to local covid transmission trends, data, and hospitalizations as it relates to children in their area.”

Ag Commissioner and possible DeSantis opponent in 2022 Nikki Fried has also been asking for the data for weeks.

Nikki Fried, Ag Commissioner:

“So I am encouraged by the fact that people are finally stepping up to this administration that is not complying with laws every single day.”

Under Florida law, an agency denying a lawful public records request is subject to paying everyone’s attorneys fees.

Here is the Governor’s Offices Full statement:

“Public health surveillance and controlling the spread of infectious diseases have always been core functions of the Florida Department of Health. FDOH reports data routinely and automatically to the CDC, which in turn updates its national COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis Monday through Friday. I am looping in @Khoury, Weesam from FDOH to share more information about the Department’s COVID-19 surveillance, data collection and reporting.”

