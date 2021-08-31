Advertisement

New Marion County School Board member in agreement with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on masking in schools

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Donald Browning was appointed to the vacant seat for the Marion County School Board by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Browning was sworn in Aug. 30 as the representative for District 2.

When asked what Browning’s thoughts were on mask mandates, he says he stands with the governor.

“I follow the governor’s thinking and the science around the idea that you do not going to something as light as a mask that blocks a communicating situation and you need to be able to see your teachers,” Browning explained.

Browning says he is ready to analyze any and all issues of the marion county school system to improve not only his district, but all of the students within the county.

“I want everybody in the school system all the way down to the newest student to the graduating student I want them to maximize their potential,” stated Browning.

The seat was previously filled by Beth McCall until she moved outside of her district.

