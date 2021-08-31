Newberry volleyball team sweeps Keystone Heights

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry Panthers defeated the Keystone Heights Indians in three sets (25-20, 25-22,25-19) on Monday night at Newberry High School.

Faith Wilson played strong at the net, leading the Panthers offensively with 7 kills and 8 blocks on the night.

Mykenzie Tiller attributed 14 service points with 4 aces and 5 kills.

Kirsten Thomas posted 25 digs and 6 aces.

The Panthers continue their season on the road Tuesday against Columbia, while the Indians will host Orange Park Tuesday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

