Newberry volleyball team sweeps Keystone Heights
Panthers improve to 4-2 on the season
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry Panthers defeated the Keystone Heights Indians in three sets (25-20, 25-22,25-19) on Monday night at Newberry High School.
Faith Wilson played strong at the net, leading the Panthers offensively with 7 kills and 8 blocks on the night.
Mykenzie Tiller attributed 14 service points with 4 aces and 5 kills.
Kirsten Thomas posted 25 digs and 6 aces.
The Panthers continue their season on the road Tuesday against Columbia, while the Indians will host Orange Park Tuesday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.
