Starke is holding a municipal election at Starke City Hall

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Starke have a municipal election Tuesday.

Incumbent Ricky Thompson is stepping down as city clerk, leaving Jimmy Crosby facing no challenger for the position.

The police chief, incumbent Jeff Johnson, is challenged by Bill Murray.

Janice Mortimer is the only candidate for the District 2 City Commission seat and Scott Roberts has no challenger in District 4.

Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Starke City Hall.

