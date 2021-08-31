Advertisement

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon responds to the withholding of school board pay by the State Education Commission

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Schools Superintendent is responding to the State Education Commission withholding school board pay.

Carlee Simon says in a statement released this morning, quote, ”I’m very troubled by the state’s action. Our school board members made a courageous decision to protect the health and lives of students, staff and the people of this community, and a court has already ruled they had the legal right to do so. They deserve praise, not penalties.”

This comes after a circuit court judge ruled last friday, August 27, that the states ban on mask mandates was not legal. That decision is expected to be appealed by the state.

RELATED STORY: Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members salaries doesn’t scare the chairwoman

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon Response
Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon Response(ACPS)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will continue to be withheld
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates
DNA test reunites father and son after decades apart
DNA test reunites father and son after decades apart

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon responds to the withholding of school board pay by the State...
Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon responds to the withholding of school board pay by the State Education Commission
GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski responds to city worker vaccine mandate
GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski responds to city worker vaccine mandate
GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski responds to city worker vaccine mandate
GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski responds to city worker vaccine mandate
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions