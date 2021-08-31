Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon responds to the withholding of school board pay by the State Education Commission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Schools Superintendent is responding to the State Education Commission withholding school board pay.

Carlee Simon says in a statement released this morning, quote, ”I’m very troubled by the state’s action. Our school board members made a courageous decision to protect the health and lives of students, staff and the people of this community, and a court has already ruled they had the legal right to do so. They deserve praise, not penalties.”

This comes after a circuit court judge ruled last friday, August 27, that the states ban on mask mandates was not legal. That decision is expected to be appealed by the state.

RELATED STORY: Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members salaries doesn’t scare the chairwoman

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon Response (ACPS)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.