Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Gainesville after he carjacked an Uber driver and led evaded arrest.
Deputies say an Uber driver was called to SW Tower Rd. to pickup Jonquayvias Givens-Moore.
That’s when they say Givens-Moore pistol-whipped the driver and pulled her out of her car.
Deputies caught up with the carjacker on Newberry Rd.
The chase continued onto I-75 South.
At the Micanopy exit, Givens-Moore lost control of the car and ran into the ditch.
He is being held on a $475,000 bond.
