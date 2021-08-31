Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Gainesville after he carjacked an Uber driver and led evaded arrest.

Deputies say an Uber driver was called to SW Tower Rd. to pickup Jonquayvias Givens-Moore.

That’s when they say Givens-Moore pistol-whipped the driver and pulled her out of her car.

Deputies caught up with the carjacker on Newberry Rd.

The chase continued onto I-75 South.

At the Micanopy exit, Givens-Moore lost control of the car and ran into the ditch.

He is being held on a $475,000 bond.

