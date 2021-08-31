Advertisement

Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Gainesville after he carjacked an Uber driver and led evaded arrest.

Deputies say an Uber driver was called to SW Tower Rd. to pickup Jonquayvias Givens-Moore.

That’s when they say Givens-Moore pistol-whipped the driver and pulled her out of her car.

Deputies caught up with the carjacker on Newberry Rd.

The chase continued onto I-75 South.

At the Micanopy exit, Givens-Moore lost control of the car and ran into the ditch.

He is being held on a $475,000 bond.

