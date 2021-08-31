Advertisement

UF quarterback Emory Jones ready for his close-up

The redshirt junior has appeared in 24 games as a Gator
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The starting quarterback role at an FBS powerhouse like Florida comes with an elevated level of interest. While every Gator looks forward to running out of the tunnel for Saturday night’s season opener against Florida Atlantic, a lot of eyes will be locked in on Emory Jones.

Now in his fourth year in the Florida offense, Jones finally gets his chance to start against the Owls. For a player who has never been the full-time quarterback, the redshirt junior has appeared in 24 games as a Gator, which is a lot more game experience than Kyle Trask had prior to him taking over the role during the 2019 season.

While it’s unlikely Jones approaches Trask’s prolific passing numbers in year one as a starter, he can be a threat on the ground as well as the air.

Jones will have friends and family at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for his special night.

“It’ll definitely be exciting for those people, they’ve been contacting me, just telling me how excited they are for me,” said Jones. “And how proud they are for me sticking through this and waiting my turn. Now it’s about to be that time to show the world what I can do.”

“I think he’s pretty comfortable if you go back to his freshman year, he played against Georgia, and against Michigan,” said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. “He’s been on the field in those games, so I think if you go back a couple of years I think he’s ready for that moment.”

Last year as a redshirt sophomore, Jones completed 18 of 32 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will continue to be withheld
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member

Latest News

Emory Jones to take snaps vs FAU
Emory Jones ready spotlight
Newberry High School, Monday
Newberry volleyball team sweeps Keystone Heights
Newberry takes down Keystone
Newberry volleyball sweeps Keystone
Gator practice, Aug. 6
Gator football team preps for game week