UF quarterback Emory Jones ready for his close-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The starting quarterback role at an FBS powerhouse like Florida comes with an elevated level of interest. While every Gator looks forward to running out of the tunnel for Saturday night’s season opener against Florida Atlantic, a lot of eyes will be locked in on Emory Jones.

Now in his fourth year in the Florida offense, Jones finally gets his chance to start against the Owls. For a player who has never been the full-time quarterback, the redshirt junior has appeared in 24 games as a Gator, which is a lot more game experience than Kyle Trask had prior to him taking over the role during the 2019 season.

While it’s unlikely Jones approaches Trask’s prolific passing numbers in year one as a starter, he can be a threat on the ground as well as the air.

Jones will have friends and family at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for his special night.

“It’ll definitely be exciting for those people, they’ve been contacting me, just telling me how excited they are for me,” said Jones. “And how proud they are for me sticking through this and waiting my turn. Now it’s about to be that time to show the world what I can do.”

“I think he’s pretty comfortable if you go back to his freshman year, he played against Georgia, and against Michigan,” said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. “He’s been on the field in those games, so I think if you go back a couple of years I think he’s ready for that moment.”

Last year as a redshirt sophomore, Jones completed 18 of 32 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.