Water main break in Cross City puts boil-water notices in place

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The water supply for the entire city of Cross City could be impacted by a water main break.

According to the city clerk, a 6-inch line was damaged as cleanup crews worked along US-19 near The Church of Christ.

It is currently unclear how many residents will be put on a boil water notice.

