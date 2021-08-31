Water main break in Cross City puts boil-water notices in place
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The water supply for the entire city of Cross City could be impacted by a water main break.
According to the city clerk, a 6-inch line was damaged as cleanup crews worked along US-19 near The Church of Christ.
It is currently unclear how many residents will be put on a boil water notice.
