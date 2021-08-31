Advertisement

Water main break in Cross City puts boil-water notices in place

Boil water notice issued in Cross City
Boil water notice issued in Cross City(WLOX)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The water supply for the entire city of Cross City could be impacted by a water main break.

According to the city clerk, a 6-inch line was damaged as cleanup crews worked along US-19 near The Church of Christ.

It is currently unclear how many residents will be put on a boil water notice.

TRENDING STORY: Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will continue to be withheld
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member

Latest News

Lawsuit seeks more COVID-19 data
Lawsuit seeks more COVID-19 data
State withholds school board pay for two districts
State withholds school board pay for two districts
First responders see devastating impacts from COVID-19
First responders see devastating impacts from COVID-19
GRU staffing impacted by city vaccine mandate
GRU staffing impacted by city vaccine mandate