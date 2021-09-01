Gainesville man scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for child pornography

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A 70 year old in Gainesville is scheduled to be sentenced in Federal Court later this morning for child pornography.

John Tennant is being sentenced with charges of production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

In October 2020, he was arrested after officers found at least five thousand images of child porn.

The guilty verdict was reached in June of this year after a three-day trial

He faces between 15 years and life in prison.

