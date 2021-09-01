Advertisement

ACPS 6th grader raises money for clean drinking water in Uganda

Ugandan villagers helped by Ekisinga Ministries
Ugandan villagers helped by Ekisinga Ministries(ACPS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -An Alachua County Public School student is helping families thousands of miles away.

Oak View Middle School 6th grader Craig “Tre” Smith raised more than $1,600 in less than two weeks to provide clean drinking water for families in Uganda.

Tre first brought up his concern about the conditions of people living in Uganda to his parents.

“Tre’ started talking to us about this and very passionately stated that we needed to go buy as many filtered straws as possible and send them to Africa,” Tre’s mother, Deanna Smith, said. “My husband, Craig, and I dug a little deeper with him. He was heartbroken to know that children would drink dirty water because they were thirsty, then get sick. He wanted to buy all the filters and send a care package.”

Tre Smith, Oak View Middle School 6th grader
Tre Smith, Oak View Middle School 6th grader(ACPS)

After some research, the Smiths decided the best way to help was to donate money to the charity Ekisinga Ministries. The organization uses donations to provide ways of purifying water for people who have to travel to get clean water.

Tre is still trying to reach his goal of $2,500, which will help 100 families.

According to Alachua County Public Schools, anyone who would like to donate directly to Tre’s cause can do so through Venmo to his mother’s account (@DeannaSmith4616). She has sent all cash and Venmo donations to Ekisinga Ministries.

Check out more on Tre's fundraiser here! Anyone who would like to donate directly to Tre’s cause can do so through...

Posted by Alachua County Public Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will continue to be withheld
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates

Latest News

Duke energy receives positive feedback from neighbors on proposed solar facility
Duke energy receives positive feedback from neighbors on proposed solar facility
Mosquito activity and property damage left from Dixie County flooding
Mosquitos and property damage apparent due to Dixie County flooding
mosquito patrol due to dixie county flooding
mosquito dixie county - clipped version
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest