ACPS 6th grader raises money for clean drinking water in Uganda

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -An Alachua County Public School student is helping families thousands of miles away.

Oak View Middle School 6th grader Craig “Tre” Smith raised more than $1,600 in less than two weeks to provide clean drinking water for families in Uganda.

Tre first brought up his concern about the conditions of people living in Uganda to his parents.

“Tre’ started talking to us about this and very passionately stated that we needed to go buy as many filtered straws as possible and send them to Africa,” Tre’s mother, Deanna Smith, said. “My husband, Craig, and I dug a little deeper with him. He was heartbroken to know that children would drink dirty water because they were thirsty, then get sick. He wanted to buy all the filters and send a care package.”

Tre Smith, Oak View Middle School 6th grader (ACPS)

After some research, the Smiths decided the best way to help was to donate money to the charity Ekisinga Ministries. The organization uses donations to provide ways of purifying water for people who have to travel to get clean water.

Tre is still trying to reach his goal of $2,500, which will help 100 families.

According to Alachua County Public Schools, anyone who would like to donate directly to Tre’s cause can do so through Venmo to his mother’s account (@DeannaSmith4616). She has sent all cash and Venmo donations to Ekisinga Ministries.

Check out more on Tre's fundraiser here! Anyone who would like to donate directly to Tre’s cause can do so through... Posted by Alachua County Public Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.