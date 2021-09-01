The Alachua County Commission launches Vaccination Incentive Program Today

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will begin today their COVID Vaccination Incentive Program that will run the entire month of September .

The incentive is available for each COVID-19 shot, those who get moderna and pfizer will receive $25 for each shot, including booster shots.

And those getting the johnson & johnson single shots will receive one $25 gift card.

The incentive is for new vaccinations only.

Here is the list of participating vaccine providers :

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County

224 SE 24th St, Gainesville, FL 32641

Click to see the vaccination locations and times.

Hitchcock’s Pharmacies

15560 NW US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615

24220 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669

West End Pharmacy

25340 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, Fl 32669

Wise’s Pharmacy

708 SW 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Winn Dixie Pharmacies

20303 N, US‐441, High Springs, FL 32643

300 SW 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

CVS Pharmacies ‐ Beginning September 3

901 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601

7430 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608

6025 US‐301, Hawthorne, FL 32640

4354 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606

4145 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653

3904 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32609

3404 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608

2303 SW 75th St, Gainesville, FL 32607

19225 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643

1621 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608

15174 NW US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615

1515 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601

14355 W Newberry Road, Gainesville, Fl 32669

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

If you have a disability and need an accommodation in order to participate in a County program, service or public meeting, please contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at (352) 374-5275 at least 2 business days prior to the event. TTY users, please call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

