The Alachua County Commission launches Vaccination Incentive Program Today
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will begin today their COVID Vaccination Incentive Program that will run the entire month of September .
The incentive is available for each COVID-19 shot, those who get moderna and pfizer will receive $25 for each shot, including booster shots.
And those getting the johnson & johnson single shots will receive one $25 gift card.
The incentive is for new vaccinations only.
Here is the list of participating vaccine providers :
The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County
224 SE 24th St, Gainesville, FL 32641
Click to see the vaccination locations and times.
Hitchcock’s Pharmacies
15560 NW US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615
24220 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669
West End Pharmacy
25340 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, Fl 32669
Wise’s Pharmacy
708 SW 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Winn Dixie Pharmacies
20303 N, US‐441, High Springs, FL 32643
300 SW 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
CVS Pharmacies ‐ Beginning September 3
901 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601
7430 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608
6025 US‐301, Hawthorne, FL 32640
4354 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606
4145 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653
3904 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32609
3404 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608
2303 SW 75th St, Gainesville, FL 32607
19225 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643
1621 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608
15174 NW US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615
1515 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601
14355 W Newberry Road, Gainesville, Fl 32669
For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.
If you have a disability and need an accommodation in order to participate in a County program, service or public meeting, please contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at (352) 374-5275 at least 2 business days prior to the event. TTY users, please call 711 (Florida Relay Service).
