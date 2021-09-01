Branford Christian services is hosting a food distribution event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The food distribution will be from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at 405 NW Express St Branford, Florida.

If attending, it is asked to bring a basket or large tote to carry food.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.