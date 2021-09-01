Advertisement

Branford Christian services is hosting a food distribution event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The food distribution will be from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at 405 NW Express St Branford, Florida.

If attending, it is asked to bring a basket or large tote to carry food.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member
Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions
The Alachua County Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss the local state of...
The Alachua County Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss the local state of emergency, short-term emergency order

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
This week, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us about a critter most people classify as a...
Wildlife Wednesday: The Florida Bark Scorpion
Wildlife Wednesday: The Florida Bark Scorpion
Wildlife Wednesday: The Florida Bark Scorpion
A 70-year-old in Gainesville is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for child pornography.
Gainesville man scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for child pornography