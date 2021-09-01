Branford Christian services is hosting a food distribution event
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The food distribution will be from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at 405 NW Express St Branford, Florida.
If attending, it is asked to bring a basket or large tote to carry food.
