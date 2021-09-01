Buchholz High School evacuates due to bomb threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Buchholz High School after a bomb threat was reported on campus for the second time in less than two weeks.

Students were evacuated. Those who drive or walk to school were sent home. Bus riders were being taken home by bus. Parents can pick up their students at the field south of the Boys & Girls Club.

BHS students being evacuated due to bomb threat.

On Aug. 19, BHS was also evacuated due to a bomb threat. ASO conducted a sweep of the grounds and nothing suspicious was found at that time.

