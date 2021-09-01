Advertisement

Buchholz High School evacuates due to bomb threat

(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Buchholz High School after a bomb threat was reported on campus for the second time in less than two weeks.

Students were evacuated. Those who drive or walk to school were sent home. Bus riders were being taken home by bus. Parents can pick up their students at the field south of the Boys & Girls Club.

On Aug. 19, BHS was also evacuated due to a bomb threat. ASO conducted a sweep of the grounds and nothing suspicious was found at that time.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Nothing suspicious found by law enforcement after Buchholz High School evacuation due to bomb threat

