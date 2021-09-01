Buchholz High School has another bomb threat in less than two weeks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at Buchholz High School were forced to leave school for the second time in less than two weeks due to a bomb threat.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies have now given the all clear, nothing suspicious was found on campus.

A similar threat happened at the school on August 19th, both times deputies sweeped the school and found nothing.

