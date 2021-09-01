Advertisement

The city of Starke's election results are now in

The results are in for Tuesday night’s city election in Starke, multiple seats were up for...
The results are in for Tuesday night's city election in Starke, multiple seats were up for grabs but only one race was opposed.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for Tuesday night’s city election in Starke, multiple seats were up for grabs but only one race was opposed.

Jeff Johnson will remain Chief of Police in Starke after winning Tuesday’s election with 59 percent of the vote, he was challenged by Bill Murray. Incumbent Ricky Thompson is stepping down as City Clerk, leaving Jimmy Crosby facing no challenger for the position.

City Commission seats two and four were uncontested leaving Janice Mortimer and Scott Roberts to claim the seats respectively.

