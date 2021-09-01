Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Deputies say Sherry Carver has been missing since Sunday.
She was last seen at The CountyLine bar located on US Highway 90.
