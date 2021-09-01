Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Deputies say Sherry Carver has been missing since Sunday.

She was last seen at The CountyLine bar located on US Highway 90.

