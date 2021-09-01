Advertisement

Forest rallies past GHS for key district volleyball win

The Wildcats trailed 12-7 in the decisive frame before strong closing stretch
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Forest volleyball team refused to give in and claimed a district road win over GHS on Tuesday night, prevailing over the Hurricanes 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.

The fifth set was intense and dramatic. The Wildcats trailed 12-7 in the decisive frame before rattling off eight of the final nine points for the victory.

Forest evens its season record at 2-2 and gets a leg up on GHS in Class 6A District 3. The Wildcats host Vanguard on Thursday. The Hurricanes fall to 1-1 overall and get back in action Wednesday at Oak Hall.

